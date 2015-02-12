* ONGC to pay 95 bln rupees, Oil India 14 bln rupees
* Finance Ministry to give 51 bln rupees
* IOC to get 90 bln rupees; HPCL 36 bln rupees, BPCL 34 bln
rupees
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Feb 12 India has asked oil producers
to provide 108.96 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) in subsidies to
cover some of the losses of state retailers selling fuel at
government-set low rates, a source familiar with the plan said
on Thursday.
In addition, the federal finance ministry has agreed to
support the retailers with a 50.85 billion rupee subsidy for the
December quarter, according to the government source, who asked
not to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media.
India regulates retail prices of liquefied petroleum gas and
kerosene to keep prices under check.
State-run producers Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Oil
India Ltd and GAIL (India) sell crude and
related products at a discount to the retailers, who also get
cash subsidies from the government for selling fuel at below
market rates.
The source said three fuel retailers: Indian Oil Corp
, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan
Petroleum Corp, had suffered lost revenue of 159.81
billion rupees during the quarter.
IOC, the country's biggest refiner and fuel retailer, will
get a subsidy of 89.82 billion rupees. HPCL will get 35.86
billion rupees and BPCL 34.13 billion, the source said.
"ONGC will pay a subsidy of 94.58 billion rupees while Oil
India's share is pegged at 14.38 billion rupees. We have
exempted GAIL from paying the subsidy during the quarter," the
source told Reuters.
The three retailers will announce their December quarter
results on Friday.
($1=62.30 Indian rupees)
