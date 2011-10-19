NEW DELHI Oct 19 India's oil ministry has sought cash subsidy of 140 billion rupees ($2.84 billion) from the finance ministry to partially compensate state-run oil marketing firms for selling fuels at state-set cheaper rates, Oil Secretary G.C. Chaturvedi said on Wednesday.

He said oil marketing firms' revenue loss on subsidies sale of fuels in July-September was about 210 billion rupees.

Out of the loss in the second quarter, 70 billion rupees has been covered by upstream companies, he added. ($1 = 49.3 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)