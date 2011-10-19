PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 9
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW DELHI Oct 19 India's oil ministry has sought cash subsidy of 140 billion rupees ($2.84 billion) from the finance ministry to partially compensate state-run oil marketing firms for selling fuels at state-set cheaper rates, Oil Secretary G.C. Chaturvedi said on Wednesday.
He said oil marketing firms' revenue loss on subsidies sale of fuels in July-September was about 210 billion rupees.
Out of the loss in the second quarter, 70 billion rupees has been covered by upstream companies, he added. ($1 = 49.3 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* To decide on LNG import terminal by June 2018 (Adds AGL comments on importing LNG)
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it had granted on Wednesday an easement to Dakota Access LLC to allow the installation of a light crude oil pipeline under federal lands managed by the Corps at the Oahe Reservoir.