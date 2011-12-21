LONDON Dec 21 State-owned Indian refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) has bought 1 million barrels of Nigerian oil from Glencore for January loading and 950,000 barrels of Azeri Light from BP via tender, trade sources said on Wednesday.

This is HPCL's first tender since February.

Glencore sold a tanker of the Brass River oil grade for early January loading and the Azeri light tanker will load in early February, the sources said.

Both deals were heard done at around dated plus $3 a barrel. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)