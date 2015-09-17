By Mayank Bhardwaj
| NEW DELHI, Sept 17
NEW DELHI, Sept 17 A second consecutive drought
could keep India's oilseeds output steady despite a rise in
vegetable oil consumption, driving up its annual edible oil
import bill by 14 percent to about $14 billion, a leading
industry body said on Thursday.
India, the world's biggest buyer of the cooking ingredient,
has suffered back-to-back drought years for the fourth time in
over a century, raising fears about farm output, especially of
edible oils, the third-biggest import item after crude oil and
gold.
The country imports more than half of its edible oil
requirements by buying palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia and
a tiny amount of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina to make up for
a shortfall in soybean, rapeseed and peanut output.
After monsoon rains about 12 percent below normal in 2014
and a similar forecast for this year, output of oilseeds is
unlikely to surpass last year's levels, D S Rawat, secretary
general of ASSOCHAM, said in a statement.
"Vegetable oils imports would reach around $14 billion for
2015/16 which was actually around $10 billion last year," Rawat
said.
Edible oil imports were worth $7.2 billion in the fiscal
year to March 2014.
Vegetable oil consumption is rising rapidly due to an
expanding population, higher income levels and the Indians'
penchant for calorie-laden curry and deep-fried food.
As the first back-to-back drought in three decades shrivels
crops, soybean yields are likely to drop this year despite an
increase in the area under cultivation, keeping output steady at
year-ago levels.
Vegetable oil imports in August jumped 3 percent to 1.37
million tonnes and purchases since November 2014, when the
current marketing year began, totalled 11.7 million tonnes, up
23 percent from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Mark Potter)