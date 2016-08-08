Indian athletes in action at the Rio Games.

India is fielding its largest Olympic contingent of 119 sportspersons at the Rio Games. Here’s the schedule for Indian athletes:

Trailblazer Karmakar first Indian to grab final spot

When Dipa Karmakar slumped into a chair at the Rio Olympic Arena on Sunday after her "vault of death" did not go to plan, the glazed look in her eyes suggested her 2016 Games were over. Seven hours later the smile was back on her face as the 22-year-old realised she had clinched the eighth and last qualifying place for the vault final and could become the first Indian to win an Olympic gymnastics medal.

Pre-event coverage of the Indian contingent -

