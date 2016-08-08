Death of a cashless woman in India
Razia Begum’s house lies just beyond the main graveyard in Aligarh’s old city. The sun’s rays barely reach the narrow, brick-lined lane. Open sewage drains flow past her house.
India is fielding its largest Olympic contingent of 119 sportspersons at the Rio Games. Here’s the schedule for Indian athletes:
Trailblazer Karmakar first Indian to grab final spot
When Dipa Karmakar slumped into a chair at the Rio Olympic Arena on Sunday after her "vault of death" did not go to plan, the glazed look in her eyes suggested her 2016 Games were over. Seven hours later the smile was back on her face as the 22-year-old realised she had clinched the eighth and last qualifying place for the vault final and could become the first Indian to win an Olympic gymnastics medal.
Slideshow: Indians in action at the Rio Olympics
Pre-event coverage of the Indian contingent -
Tendulkar takes in Rio rugby as cricket remains outside the pale
No obstacle insurmountable for Karmakar coach
Hockey: India staying focused in Rio 'magic world'
Shot putter Inderjeet fails doping test
Adapting to Rio the key for India shuttler Nehwal
New-look Nehwal primed for Rio success – Padukone
Chand defies the odds to make Rio 100m
Honest toiler Nehwal senses golden Rio opportunity
Paes set for seventh Games
Blood thicker than water for Rio-bound Bhokanal
Grappler Phogat learns from mistakes on road to Rio
Wrestler Kumar on track for Rio after thrown from train
Even after Narendra Modi promised on the campaign trail in 2014 to “do away with the criminalization of politics”, money and muscle still dominate the electoral scene in India, Milan Vaishnav writes in his forthcoming book “When Crime Pays”.
Shah Rukh Khan may be the king of modern Bollywood, but don't ask the superstar to rule on whether Pakistani actors should be allowed to work in Indian cinema.