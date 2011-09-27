NEW DELHI, Sept 27 The board of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp has decided to issue a no-objection certificate for London-based miner Vedanta Resources' deal to buy a majority stake in oil and gas explorer Cairn India , ONGC said in a statement on Tuesday.

The approval from state-run ONGC, which has a 30-percent holding in the Cairn-operated oil and gas fields in western India, comes after India granted conditional approval to the $6 billion deal in June, after a delay of more than 10 months.

The transaction had been held up mainly over the disagreement on royalty payments between the two partners, and had undermined investor sentiment in Asia's third-largest economy. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)