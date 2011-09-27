WRAPUP 1-Robust China trade data a boon for Asia as protectionist risks loom
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
NEW DELHI, Sept 27 The board of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp has decided to issue a no-objection certificate for London-based miner Vedanta Resources' deal to buy a majority stake in oil and gas explorer Cairn India , ONGC said in a statement on Tuesday.
The approval from state-run ONGC, which has a 30-percent holding in the Cairn-operated oil and gas fields in western India, comes after India granted conditional approval to the $6 billion deal in June, after a delay of more than 10 months.
The transaction had been held up mainly over the disagreement on royalty payments between the two partners, and had undermined investor sentiment in Asia's third-largest economy. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.