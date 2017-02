(Corrects opening paragraph to say ONGC to allow BG to exit projects)

NEW DELHI Jan 4 Oil and Natural Gas Corp , India's state-run explorer, will allow British gas producer BG Group to exit three exploration blocks off the country's east coast, ONGC Chairman Sudhir Vasudeva told reporters on Wednesday.

The deal size is about $50 million, he said. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)