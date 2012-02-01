NEW DELHI Feb 1 Indian state-run explorer
Oil and Natural Gas Corp plans to spend 1.64 trillion
rupees ($33 billion) on capital expenditure in the five years
starting April 2012, Chairman and Managing Director Sudhir
Vasudeva said on Wednesday.
Almost 97 percent of the capex will be spent on exploration
and production, Vasudeva told reporters. The company plans to
produce 277 million tonnes of oil and oil equivalent gas, nearly
40 million tonnes more than the previous five years.
ONGC, which has been investing heavily to maintain output
from its old fields, has said it aims to raise its crude oil
production by 15 percent by March 2014.
ONGC accounts for about 63 percent of India's oil.
($1=49.6 rupees)
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)