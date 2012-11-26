METALS-London copper finds modest support after overnight rout
* China demand doubts counter supply pinch in Chile, Indonesia (Adds comment, details, updates prices)
NEW DELHI Nov 26 India's ONGC Videsh said it would get an average 1 million tonnes a year (20,000 barrels per day) for a period of over 25 year with a peak of 1.6 million tonnes from its planned acquisition of a stake in the Kashagan Field in the Caspian Sea.
ONGC Videsh (OVL), the overseas investment arm of explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, on Monday agreed to buy an 8.4 percent stake in the North Caspian Sea production sharing agreement that includes the Kashagan Field, in Kazakhstan, from ConocoPhillips.
"When Phase 2 and 3 are implemented, the OVL's share will be significantly higher," it said in a statement.
* China demand doubts counter supply pinch in Chile, Indonesia (Adds comment, details, updates prices)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian police are investigating whether the VX nerve agent used to kill Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, was brought into the country or produced in Malaysia, the country's police chief said on Friday.
TOKYO, Feb 24 Japanese stocks managed to steady from early falls on Friday as the yen weakened slightly during Asian trade, but political uncertainty abroad and U.S. tax policy kept most investors on the sidelines.