NEW DELHI Feb 15 A panel of Indian
ministers has approved a plan to sell shares in state-run
refiner Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) through
an auction, Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said on Wednesday.
Reddy, however, said no timeline has been set for the sale.
The government had deferred ONGC's public offer to raise up
to $2.5 billion in October, after tepid response from investors
during roadshows amid weak equity markets.
In February last year, India had planned to raise about 400
billion rupees ($8.1 billion) from share sales in state-run
companies in this fiscal year that ends in March, but has so far
raised only about $250 million.
($1=49.28 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; editing by Malini Menon)