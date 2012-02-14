NEW DELHI Feb 14 A panel of ministers will discuss share sale in state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) on Wednesday, India's Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said on Tuesday.

Last October, the government deferred an up to $2.5 billion public offer in ONGC because of weak equity markets, slowing the government's divestment programme and raising concerns of its impact on the country's fiscal deficit. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)