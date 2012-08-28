NEW DELHI Aug 28 India's Oil and Natural Gas
Corp. has signed an initial business agreement on LNG
with Japan's Mitsui Group, the Indian company's
chairman Sudhir Vasudeva said on Tuesday.
"It is a broad-based MoU for the entire value chain of LNG
... right from sourcing to liquefaction to marketing. We will
work with them to find out the opportunities," he told
reporters.
Vasudeva also said the state-owned company in its next board
meeting will consider farming out stake in one of its east coast
blocks to Japan's Index.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma,; Editing by Satarupa Bhattacharjya)