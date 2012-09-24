UPDATE 6-Oil rises, but swelling U.S. output caps rally
* OPEC cut compliance around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising (Adds comments, updates prices, adds NEW YORK dateline)
NEW DELHI, Sept 24 India's state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp. may look at supplying its equity oil from an Azeri field to its refining unit MRPL, Chairman Sudhir Vasudeva said on Monday.
ONGC has acquired a minority stake from Hess in the oil producing Azeri field in Azerbaijan.
The move will help MRPL, an ONGC subsidiary, which has recently expanded capacity, in replacing some of the oil it used to buy from Iran, as western sanctions aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear programme disrupt shipments.
A company source who did not wish to be identified said ONGC's share of equity oil from the Azeri field would average 18,500 barrels per day (bpd) in 2012.
This source said ONGC along with IOC and Oil India has submitted a $5 billion bid for some ConocoPhillips oil sands assets in Canada. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)
* OPEC cut compliance around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising (Adds comments, updates prices, adds NEW YORK dateline)
FRANKFURT, Feb 20 Germany imported 3.0 percent less natural gas last year compared with 2015 and paid 27.3 percent less as oil-linked gas prices fell with cheaper crude, data from trade statistics office BAFA showed on Monday. The import bill in the twelve months came to 17.8 billion euros ($18.9 billion), the data showed. Many continental European long-term gas supply contracts still track crude oil prices with a time lag of about six months, though the importance of vir
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Recasts with Mattis, Townsend remarks, end of meetings)