NEW DELHI, March 2 The Indian government said it raised 127.67 billion rupees ($2.57 billion) through its auction on Thursday of a 5 percent stake in state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp.

Valid bids were received for 420.42 million shares, at a volume weighted average price of 303.67 rupees per share.

The government had offered 427.77 million shares in the auction and had set a floor price of 290 rupees each.

ONGC shares closed down 2.4 percent at 281.40 rupees on Friday in a firm Mumbai market.

($1=49.50 rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Ted Kerr)