COLUMN-U.S. shale revival likely to cap oil price gains: Kemp
LONDON, Feb 23 U.S. shale producers are growing production again, renewing the challenge to OPEC’s market share and potentially limiting further increases in oil prices during 2017/18.
NEW DELHI, March 2 The Indian government said it raised 127.67 billion rupees ($2.57 billion) through its auction on Thursday of a 5 percent stake in state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp.
Valid bids were received for 420.42 million shares, at a volume weighted average price of 303.67 rupees per share.
The government had offered 427.77 million shares in the auction and had set a floor price of 290 rupees each.
ONGC shares closed down 2.4 percent at 281.40 rupees on Friday in a firm Mumbai market.
($1=49.50 rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Ted Kerr)
LONDON, Feb 23 U.S. shale producers are growing production again, renewing the challenge to OPEC’s market share and potentially limiting further increases in oil prices during 2017/18.
BERLIN/HAMBURG, Feb 23 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler is not facing immediate dismissal by the carmaker's supervisory board, two sources said, despite growing criticism of his role in the investigation into the emissions scandal.
Feb 23 U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp estimated its capital spending in 2017 would be more than 60 percent higher than 2016, joining a growing list of shale producers that are ramping up spending to take advantage of recovering oil prices.