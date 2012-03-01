NEW DELHI, March 1 India's $2.5 billion
auction of government shares in Oil and Natural Gas Corp
was affected by a system glitch due to large last
minute orders, a government official said, adding details about
final bids would be known later on Thursday night.
"We hope the offer is fully subscribed once we get the final
details," Sidhartha Pradhan, additional secretary at the
government's Department of Disinvestment, under the finance
ministry, told reporters.
The ONGC share auction ended in chaos, with TV channels
saying it had generated bids for just two-thirds of the shares
on offer, but both of the country's main stock exchanges saying
they were still counting orders.
