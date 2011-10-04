NEW DELHI Oct 4 The Indian government must take a call on when it wants to go ahead with a share sale in the state-run Oil & Natural Gas Corp , Chairman Sudhir Vasudeva said on Tuesday, a divestment programme expected to raise as much as $2.5 billion.

"The market has been behaving very erratically ... The government has to take a call," Vasudeva said in his first media event since taking office on Monday.

Vasudeva also said ONGC was open to selling stakes to foreign firms in its gas blocks to help raise hydrocarbon output.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)