* ONGC expects 560,000 bpd oil output by March 2014 vs
488,400 bpd in FY11
* Gas output to rise to 36.5 bln cu m by March 2017 vs 23.1
bln cu m in FY11
* Open to partnership with global oil firms
NEW DELHI, Oct 4 Indian explorer Oil and Natural
Gas Corp , which has been investing heavily to maintain
output from its old fields, aims to raise its crude oil
production by 14.6 percent by March 2014, its new chairman said
on Tuesday.
"Production is definitely a problem ... in core activities
our focus has to be on exploration. We will revisit our strategy
of exploration," Sudhir Vasudeva said in his first media event
after taking charge on Monday.
Vasudeva said his aim is to raise the firm's oil output to 28
million tonnes or 560,000 barrels per day (bpd) by March 2014
and gas production by 58 percent to 36.5 billion cubic metres by
March 2017.
India, the world's fourth-biggest oil importer, buys in
nearly 80 percent of its oil needs as expanding refining
capacity has outpaced growth in local oil output. ONGC's local
oil output has been almost stagnant in the last five years.
ONGC produces about 63 percent of India's oil
output, which was 767,900 barrels per day in August, according
to government data.
The bulk of ONGC's oil and gas output comes from old fields
that were witnessing an annual decline of 7-8 percent until a
few years ago, when it began implementing techniques to improve
oil and gas recovery.
Total investment in lifting output from these fields would
touch 260 billion rupees ($5.3 billion) by 2013-14, he said.
ONGC's oil output has declined about 6 percent in the four
years to March 2011, while gas output has risen about 3 percent
to 23.10 billion cubic metres during the period, a company
statement said.
Vasudeva said ONGC is open to partnership with global firms
to raise its output -- something private Indian company Reliance
Industries did earlier this year.
Reliance agreed to sell a 30 percent stake in 23
oil and gas blocks to BP in a deal worth $7.2 billion,
hoping to get the multinational company's expertise to help lift
gas output from its D6 block off the east coast.
"We are open to all sorts of partnerships -- whether it is
strategic or for technology," Vasudeva said.
In June, Vasudeva's predecessor A.K. Hazarika said Italy's
Eni and BG Group were interested in partnering
ONGC for developing its gas-rich east coast block.
The Indian government wants ONGC to secure energy supplies
overseas to fuel the country's fast-growing economy.
Vasudeva said ONGC would try to secure 400,000 bpd of oil
from abroad earlier than its target of 2020. ONGC currently gets
190,000 bpd oil from its overseas assets.
ONGC has stakes in producing assets in Vietnam,
Sudan, Russia, Colombia, Syria, Venezuela and Brazil.
Asked about the government's plan to sell a 5 percent stake
in the company, Vasudeva said was up to the government to decide
on timings of the proposed share sale.
"The market has been behaving very erratically ... The
government has to take a call," Vasudeva said.
($1 = 49.155 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)