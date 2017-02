NEW DELHI Nov 18 A follow-on share sale in India's state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp is unlikely to take place this financial year ending March 31, 2012, an oil ministry source said on Friday.

The government had decided to delay the share sale, valued at around $2.5 billion, due to poor market conditions.

The sale was to launch on Sept. 20. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)