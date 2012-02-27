NEW DELHI Feb 27 A meeting of Indian
ministers scheduled for Monday to discuss a sale of shares in
state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp has been cancelled,
a finance ministry source said.
The meeting has been cancelled because Finance Minister
Pranab Mukherjee, who is head of the ministerial panel
discussing the sale, is travelling and is not able to attend,
said the source, who did not wish to be named.
No new date has been set for the meeting, the source said.
The ministerial panel approved a plan earlier this month to
sell some of the government's shareholding in ONGC through a
share auction but did not set any timeframe.
The government had planned to raise up to $2.5 billion
through a public offering of ONGC shares but that plan was
scrapped in October after it was met with tepid response from
investors.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Ted Kerr)