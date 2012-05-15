NEW DELHI May 15 India's Oil and Natural Gas
Corp produced 7.35 percent less oil and oil equivalent
gas from its foreign assets in 2011/12 from a year ago due to
the difficult geo-political situation in Syria and Libya, the
junior oil minister said on Tuesday.
ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas investment arm of ONGC,
produced 8.753 million tonnes, or 175,000 barrels per day (bpd),
of oil and gas in the financial year ended March 31 versus 9.448
million, or 188,960 bpd a year ago, R.P.N. Singh told lawmakers.
ONGC Videsh had invested around $14.7 billion by March 31,
2012 in overseas oil and gas assets, Singh said, adding the
India firm currently has 10 producing assets in 8 countries.
In response to a separate question, Singh said ONGC Videsh
has decided to relinquish Block 128 in the South China Sea, off
the coast of Vietnam, as it was not techno-commercially viable.
Vietnam had awarded operatorship of Block 127 and 128 in the
South China Sea to ONGC Videsh in 2006. ONGC in 2009 decided to
relinquish Block 127 in 2009 and surrendered that after
fulfilling contractual obligations, Singh said.
The Indian government has charged ONGC Videsh with securing
energy supplies overseas to fuel the country's fast-growing
economy. India imports about 80 percent of its oil needs.
Turning to local output, Singh said production from the
onshore block in north-west Rajasthan state operated by Cairn
India has been ramped up to 175,000 bpd after the
government approved the company's plan to raise output of its
Mangala field to 150,000 bpd in April.
