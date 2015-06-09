By Nidhi Verma
| NEW DELHI, June 9
NEW DELHI, June 9 India is planning to convert
into equity a 50 billion rupee ($783 million) loan extended by
state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) to its
overseas investment arm, sources said, to improve the unit's
finances ahead of a possible public offering.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet will soon consider
the deal which would also require raising the authorised capital
of the subsidiary ONGC Videsh (OVL) by half to 150 billion
rupees, said three sources aware of the matter.
With an improved debt-to-equity ratio, OVL would be able to
independently raise funds on the strength of its balance sheet
instead of relying on ONGC's financial status.
ONGC's total loans to OVL stand at about 66.14 billion
rupees. The 50 billion loan was given by ONGC to help OVL
acquire a stake in a Mozambique gas field.
Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of fundamental research at
Karvy Group, noted company restructurings often happen before
flotations, adding: "It will give more legroom for additional
fundraising by OVL to finance future acquisitions."
ONGC did a similar loan-to-equity conversion for OVL in
2013, which has invested about $23.8 billion on its exploration
and production assets in 17 countries.
OVL Managing Director N.K. Verma declined comment on the
latest cabinet proposal but said: "In the past we had
contemplated converting part of the debt into equity to improve
our balance sheet and provide flexibility for financing new
acquisitions".
The oil ministry has asked ONGC to consider a stock market
listing of OVL, though a company executive said in May it would
favour delaying such a move given low oil prices.
Any listing would help ONGC raise funds from the market and
increase payouts to the government, which is looking for 695
billion rupees through stake sales in state companies to help
narrow the fiscal deficit to 3.9 percent of gross domestic
product from last year's 4 percent.
($1 = 63.8651 Indian rupees)
