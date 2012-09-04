NEW DELHI, Sept 4 India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp is facing problems over possible investments in the United States because of its exposure to sanctions-hit Iran and Sudan, the state-run explorer's chairman, Sudhir Vasudev, said on Tuesday.

ONGC has been in talks with U.S company ConocoPhillips about cooperation on shale gas. ONGC is also considering a bid for part of ConocoPhillips' Canadian oil sands holdings worth about $5 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters in June..

ONGC has exploration rights on a block offshore Iran and its overseas arm, ONGC Videsh, is part of a consortium operating in Sudan.