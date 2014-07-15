* Proposal to sell 5 pct ONGC stake - source
* If successful, deal will raise more than quarter of
sell-off target
* Test of Modi's reform commitment after criticism of first
budget
* Reforms to energy pricing key to sale - fund manager
(Writes through with quotes from analysts and context on
planned stake sales)
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, July 15 Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's government will decide next month on the sale of
a $3 billion stake in state oil firm Oil and Natural Gas Corp
, in a major test of whether he can follow through on
reforms outlined in his first budget.
The nationalist leader won May's parliamentary election by a
landslide with a pledge to create jobs and revive Asia's No.3
economy, which is suffering from weak growth and high inflation.
Yet Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's maiden budget last week
drew criticism that his fiscal arithmetic did not add up.
Capitalising on a record-breaking stock market run to complete
asset sales could help him balance the books.
The government will decide in August whether to sell a 5
percent stake in ONGC, a senior oil ministry official said, in a
deal that would be worth $2.9 billion at current market prices.
"The department of divestment has floated a note seeking our
comments for a 5 per cent stake sale in ONGC," the official, who
has direct knowledge of the matter, told Reuters on Tuesday.
An official at the finance ministry, home to the divestment
department, said the government was interested in selling stakes
in ONGC and other state companies given their high market
valuations. He did not elaborate.
If completed, the sale would raise more than a quarter of
the $10.5 billion target for asset sales announced by Jaitley
for the fiscal year to March 2015.
He will need to hit or exceed that figure to cap the budget
deficit at 4.1 percent of gross domestic product, a goal set by
his predecessor that he has vowed to uphold.
REVENUE GENERATOR
The proposal to sell a 5 percent stake follows reports that
the government may sell a stake of as much as 10 percent in
ONGC, which produces the equivalent of 1.2 million barrels per
day, or two-thirds of India's oil and gas.
The state directly owns 69 percent of ONGC, while further
stakes are owned by the state-run Life Insurance Corporation of
India (LIC) (7.8 percent), Indian Oil Corp (7.7
percent) and Gas Authority of India (2.4 percent).
ONGC, with a market value of $57 billion, has struggled for
years with stagnant production and a lack of commercially viable
discoveries. It is burdened by a subsidy regime that forces it
to sell oil and gas cheaply.
Still, even without wholesale restructuring, some analysts
back the stock on expectations that the government will replace
the existing, ad hoc, regime for sharing the burden of energy
subsidies with a more predictable model.
"The objective is not to privatise; just to contain the
fiscal deficit," said Dayanand Mittal, an oil analyst at Ambit
Capital in Mumbai who has a 'buy' rating on ONGC stock with a
price target of 500 rupees.
"Don't expect restructuring - what you can expect are
measures to improve efficiency and reduce India's oil import
dependence," added Mittal. He forecasts that ONGC will receive
$58 per barrel of oil it sells in 2014/15, a 40 percent gain.
SHARES OUTPERFORM
ONGC shares were up 2.4 percent on Tuesday afternoon,
against a 0.9 percent rise in the benchmark Sensex index
. The shares have rallied by 43 percent in the current
year to date, joining other state-controlled enterprises in
outperforming a 19.1 percent gain in the Sensex.
"They have to bring in more clarity on gas pricing and
subsidies before selling a stake to institutional investors,"
said Phani Sekhar, a fund manager at Angel Broking in Mumbai.
"Budget estimates would be achieved easily if it goes
through. Even if there is lack of demand there is always LIC to
support," said Sekhar.
The state insurer's backing was critical to the success of
the sale by the previous government of a 5 percent stake in ONGC
in 2012 that raised 127 billion Indian rupees ($2.1 billion).
Over the last two years, the previous government also
reduced its stake in Indian Oil, the country's top oil refiner,
Engineers India Ltd and Oil India Ltd.
The Modi government's sell-off drive is set to kick off with
the offering of a 5 percent stake in Steel Authority of India
, worth $290 million based on market prices, say
sources familiar with the transaction.
Other deals are expected to follow a similar pattern of
incremental, revenue-raising sales that do not jeopardise state
control. On the slate are Coal India, the world's top
producer, and firms involved in power, aerospace and metallurgy,
a senior government source said recently.
($1 = 60.1000 Indian Rupees)
