NEW DELHI Jan 8 The body of an Indian soldier
was found mutilated on Tuesday after a gunfight with Pakistani
troops on the Indian side of the Line of Control that divides
Kashmir, a senior Indian army spokesman told local television.
"What we have come to know is one body has been mutilated.
That is what we are aware of," General S.L. Narasimhan told
Times Now.
The body was one of two Indian soldiers who Indian military
officials say were killed in a gunfight with Pakistani troops.
Pakistan denied its troops were involved in the incident.
It came two days after a clash along the LoC in which
Pakistan said one of its soldiers was killed when Indian troops
crossed the highly militarised line between the nuclear-armed
neighbours.