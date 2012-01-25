NEW DELHI Jan 25 India is examining a proposal to export petroleum products and gasoline to neighbouring Pakistan, its oil minister, S. Jaipal Reddy, said on Wednesday.

Reddy said details of the proposal would be finalised in a few weeks.

Pakistan currently bans imports of Indian petrol. It allowed diesel imports from India in 2009, but no Indian supplies were sent in the face of preferential prices offered by Pakistan's allies such as Kuwait.

If imports are allowed by Pakistan then it could bring a new market for Indian refiners such as Reliance Industries and Essar Oil. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)