* RBD palm oil offered at $20-25/T discount over crude
variety
* India's 2013/14 soybean output seen falling to 9.5 mln T
* Rapeseed output seen rising to 7 mln T due to weather
By Rajendra Jadhav
INDORE, India Dec 20 India is likely to import a
record 4 million tonnes of refined palm oil in 2013/14 as export
taxes in key supplier Indonesia make it cheaper than the crude
variety, an executive at India's top edible oil buyer said.
Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil producer, in
November hiked its crude palm oil export tax to 12 percent for
December shipments, compared to 6 percent for the refined
variant.
India is the world's largest vegetable oils importer, with
shipments traditionally dominated by crude oils which are then
refined for the domestic market. But cheaper imports of refined
palm oil are keeping local refining capacity idle.
"Going by the current trend it seems imports of RBD
(refined, bleached and deodorised) palm oil will be nearly half
of total palm oil imports (in 2013/14)," Nitesh Shahra,
president of the refinery division of Ruchi Soya told
Reuters on Friday.
Indonesia has been selling RBD palm oil at a discount of $20
to $25 per tonne over crude palm oil and could offer higher
discounts to boost sales, he said.
India imported 8.3 million tonnes of palm oil in the 2012/13
marketing year that ended on Oct. 31, including a record 2.2
million tonnes of RBD palm oil, data compiled by Solvent
Extractors' Association of India (SEA) showed.
Shahra said he hoped the Indian government would increase
duty on imported refined palm oil "very soon" to arrest the
flow.
Indian Food Minister K. V. Thomas earlier this month said
the government is considering tweaking import duties.
The south Asian country fills more than half its edible oil
demand through imports, consisting mainly of palm oil sourced
from Indonesia and Malaysia. It also buys soyoil from Argentina
and Brazil, and sunflower oil from Ukraine.
India's total palm oil imports may drop marginally this year
due to a correction in prices of sunflower and soyoil, Shahra
said.
"The gap between palm and soft oils - sunflower and soyoil -
has narrowed ... hence we are expecting an increase in import
volumes of soyoil and sunflower oil."
The country's sunflower oil imports in November surged 153
percent from a year ago as the gap between crude sunflower and
refined palm oil narrowed to $115 per tonne, compared to $380 at
the same time last year, the SEA data showed.
OILSEED OUTPUT
The country's soybean production in 2013/14 could fall by
nearly 14 percent from a year ago to 9.5 million tonnes despite
a rise in the acreage, Shahra said.
"Considering there has been crop damage, we think current
year soybean production would be around 9.5 million tonnes
compared to 11 million tonnes last year," he said.
Key soybean producing states Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra
received heavy rainfall in August and September that initially
cut yields and later damaged the harvest.
Soybeans are the main summer-sown oilseed crop in the
country and so far supplies in the spot market have been lower
than last year as farmers are holding back crops in expectation
of price rises.
The drop in soybean production would reduce shipments from
Asia's biggest soymeal exporter by around 15 percent in 2013/14,
he said.
The country's soymeal exports in 2012/13 eased 4.1 percent
from the previous year to 3.5 million tonnes, according to
industry group Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA).
The sowing of rapeseed, the biggest contributor of edible
oil in the country, is progressing well due to conducive
weather. Indian farmers were cultivating rapeseed on 6.65
million hectares as of Dec. 12, compared with 6.36 million
hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.
"If weather remains favourable, rapeseed production could
rise to 7 million tonnes this year from 6.5 million tonnes last
year," he added.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)