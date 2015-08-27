(Fixes dateline)
By Rajendra Jadhav
INDORE, India Aug 27 India's overseas purchases
of palm oil in the year starting November are set to rise nearly
eight percent to a record 10 million tonnes as producers dump
the tropical oil at steep discounts, key importer Ruchi Soya
said on Thursday.
Higher purchases by India, the world's top importer of
cooking oils, could support benchmark Malaysian palm oil
futures which are trading near their lowest level in
6-1/2 years due to soft prices and concerns over China.
"India has become the dumping ground for Indonesian and
Malaysian palm oil," said Nitesh Shahra, president of the
refinery division of Ruchi Soya, the country's biggest
edible oil refiner.
"Due to lower prices and depreciating ringgit, in dollar
terms palm oil prices have fallen sharply and it has become very
attractive for buyers," Shahra told Reuters on Thursday.
A weak Malaysian ringgit makes palm cheaper for offshore
buyers. In dollar terms, Malaysian palm prices have fallen
around 30 percent since a year ago.
In the current marketing year ending October, India's palm
oil imports are likely to jump 16 percent to 9.3 million tonnes,
or accounting for nearly half the output of the world's second
biggest producer Malaysia.
"The spread between soyoil and palm oil has been
consistently widening in the last few weeks," said Shahra,
adding the discount had widened to $150 per tonne for spot
delivery and September and October shipments were above $200.
"At this level other oils can not compete with palm oil."
India also buys soyoil from Latin America and a tiny amount
of sunflower oil from the Black Sea region.
India's soyoil imports in the current year to October are
likely to rise 45 percent to a record 2.9 million tonnes due to
attractive prices in the first half, said Shahra.
Total edible oil imports in the next marketing year are
expected to rise 7.1 percent to 15 million tonnes, after a
likely rise of nearly 21 percent in the current year, he said.
Sunflower oil imports would remain steady next year at
around 1.5 million tonnes as the premium over other oils has
risen in last few months, he added.
Malaysian palm oil futures have been declining since June
and hit a 6-1/2 year low of 1,863 ringgit a tonne this week.
Shahra expects prices could drop another 6 percent from the
current level of 1,916 ringgit to 1,800 ringgit if inventories
rise further due to poor demand from biodiesel industry.
"Due to a drop in crude oil prices, there are few takers for
palm oil from biodiesel industry. China has been going through
economic turbulence," he said.
