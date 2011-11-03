NEW DELHI Nov 3 India's MMTC Ltd has bought 22,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $1,024 per tonne, two government sources said on Thursday, slightly higher than the last known price paid by another state-run firm.

The sources, who were involved in the tender process but asked not to be named, said the cargoes of cooking oil were to be delivered on the east coast in November. The price includes cost, insurance and freight.

The cargoes were bought for the southern state of Andhra Pradesh for subsidised sale to the poor, one of the sources said.

Last month, state-run PEC bought 15,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $1,019 per tonne for southern Tamil Nadu state for delivery in November at the southern ports of Chennai and Tuticorin.

India, the world's top vegetable oil importer, buys mainly palm oils from Malaysia and Indonesia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)