NEW DELHI, April 3 The Indian parliament is
likely to consider the finance bill 2012 on May 7, Parliamentary
Affairs Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal told reporters on Tuesday.
The bill seeks to combat tax evasion and amend a rule to
retroactively tax the indirect transfer of assets, a move that
has been criticized for further dampening investor sentiment,
among others.
International trade groups representing more than 250,000
companies have told Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh in a
letter that his government's new retrospective tax proposals
have led foreign businesses to reconsider their investments in
the country.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)