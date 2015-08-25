A labourer pushes a handcart loaded with sacks containing tea packets, towards a supply truck at a wholesale market in Kolkata, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI The government said it is considering reconvening parliament to make another attempt to pass a major tax reform aimed at boosting economic growth.

"The tax reform is crucial for the economy and we are making every effort to build consensus," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Venkaiah Naidu told reporters on Tuesday.

Modi's reform agenda suffered a major setback earlier this month when lawmakers in the Rajya Sabha refused to support the the Goods and Service Tax bill.

The bill is seen as low-hanging fruit among free-market reforms as it has rare bipartisan support. But it fell victim to an impasse over allegations of impropriety against Modi's cabinet and party colleagues.

