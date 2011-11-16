NEW DELHI Nov 16 The Indian government will aim to pass a slew of legislation in the winter session of parliament commencing on Tuesday, including an anti-corruption bill, the parliamentary affairs minister said on Wednesday.

Parliament will also introduce the Food Security Bill, seeking to expand the scope of subsidised food entitlements to the poor, and the Mining Bill, aimed at sharing profits with local communities, Pawan Kumar Bansal said. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; editing by Malini Menon)