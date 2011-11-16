NEW DELHI Nov 16 The Indian government
will aim to pass a slew of legislation in the winter session of
parliament commencing on Tuesday, including an anti-corruption
bill, the parliamentary affairs minister said on Wednesday.
Parliament will also introduce the Food Security Bill,
seeking to expand the scope of subsidised food entitlements to
the poor, and the Mining Bill, aimed at sharing profits with
local communities, Pawan Kumar Bansal said.
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty; editing by Malini Menon)