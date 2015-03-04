NEW DELHI, March 4 India's lower house of
parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to increase foreign
investment limit in local insurers to 49 percent from 26
percent.
The passage of the bill in both the houses of parliament is
critical to make an executive order, which Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's administration issued in December, permanent.
The bill now faces its real test in the upper house of
parliament where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in a
minority and is dependent on opposition parties to pass the
legislation.
