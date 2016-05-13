By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI May 13 India announced a new
intellectual property policy on Friday, speeding up the online
registration of patents and trademarks, but resisted pressure
from the United States and other Western countries to amend its
patent laws.
The policy will make the Department of Industrial Promotion
and Policy the agency in charge of regulating intellectual
property rights in the country.
Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014,
global drug brands led by U.S. companies have been pushing for
changes to India's intellectual property rules.
India's strained patent and intellectual property
administration has failed to keep pace with growing
technological advances. Global pharmaceuticals players have
often complained about India's price controls and marketing
restrictions.
"We hope it will lead to an interpretation of the Indian
Patent Act that respects innovation, encourages research and
facilitates effective enforcement mechanisms," said Ranjana
Smetacek, Director General, Organisation of Pharmaceutical
Producers of India, a body of multinational drugmakers in India.
Nirmala Sitharaman, commerce and industry minister, told
lawmakers last month that over 237,000 applications were pending
in India's four patent offices.
The policy aims to spread awareness among public about
trademarks, copyrights and patents to promote innovation within
the country, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters.
The new policy will try to safeguard the interests of rights
owners with the wider public interest, while combating
infringements of intellectual property rights.
Jaitley said India would retain the right to issue so-called
compulsory licenses to its drug firms, under "emergency"
conditions, and would not immediately need to change patent laws
that were already fully World Trade Organization-compliant.
"Compulsory licences are already provided in our patent law.
That existing provision will continue," Jaitley said after the
cabinet approved national IPR policy on Thursday evening.
Last month, the U.S. Trade Representative kept India, China
and Russia on its "Priority Watch List" for inadequate
improvement in IPR protection. (1.usa.gov/1SKEPgl)
India, however, says, it is party to the Trade-Related
Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), a WTO agreement
that sets minimum standards for intellectual property
regulation.
"It (IPR policy) reiterates India's commitment to the Doha
Development Agenda and the TRIPS agreement," a government
statement said.
