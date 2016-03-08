* Private assurances given to U.S. business group
* USTR undertaking annual review of global IP laws
* India on "priority watch" for allowing cheap drug copies
* U.S. non-profit: agreement, if true, "extremely troubling"
By Zeba Siddiqui
MUMBAI, March 8 India has given private
assurances that it will not grant licences allowing local firms
to override patents and make cheap copies of drugs by big
Western drugmakers, a U.S. business advocacy group said.
The comments were revealed in a submission last month by the
U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) to the U.S. Trade
Representative (USTR), which is reviewing global intellectual
property laws for an annual report identifying trade barriers to
U.S. companies.
The USTR has placed India on its "priority watch" list for
two years in a row saying the country's patent laws unfairly
favour local drug makers. A bone of contention has been a legal
provision that allows the overriding of patents on original
drugs and granting of 'compulsory licences' to local firms to
make cheaper copycat medicines.
India can grant such licences under certain conditions, such
as public health emergencies, to ensure access to affordable
medicines for its mostly poor people. It granted the first such
licence in 2012, allowing local firm Natco Ltd to sell a copy of
German drugmaker Bayer's cancer medicine Nexavar at a
tenth of the price.
Since that ruling, big Western pharmaceutical companies have
criticised India's patent law and lobbied for it to be changed.
In its submission to the USTR, a copy of which was seen by
Reuters, the USIBC said the Indian government "privately
reassured" the group that it would not grant such licences to
firms for commercial purposes.
The Indian government has made no such statements publicly.
Officials have said they are committed to protecting the
interests of patients.
Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, her joint secretary in
charge of pharmaceuticals, and the USIBC did not respond to
requests for comment.
Washington-based non-profit Knowledge Ecology International
(KEI) expressed concern over the USIBC submission.
"If such an agreement in fact exists, this is extremely
troubling news ... this sort of pressure is basically a
declaration of war on poor cancer patients," KEI said in its own
submission to the USTR last week. It called for details of the
agreement to be made public.
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been
undertaking a review of its intellectual property (IP) policy. A
revised policy is due to be released imminently.
Several health activists and charities like Medecins Sans
Frontieres have criticised the review, saying India is buckling
under U.S. pressure and compromising the interests of patients.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Pharmaceutical Research
and Manufacturers of America, the biggest U.S. industry lobby
group, have both recommended keeping India on the U.S. "priority
watch" list in separate submissions to the USTR.
The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, which represents 20 big
drug makers, argued in its own submission that India's patent
laws were fully WTO-compliant. Its head chided the USIBC for
breaching confidence in its submission.
"If the government of India had said something privately,
USIBC should not have embarrassed it by making it public," said
Secretary General D.G. Shah.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui)