NEW DELHI, April 24 Paytm, an Indian online
payments platform backed by China's Alibaba, is pushing
deeper into India's booming e-commerce industry with a
zero-commission mobile app marketplace targeted at small and
medium-sized firms, the mainstay of the country's economy.
The company said on Friday this push, in addition to its
existing general e-commerce platform, would help marketplace
operations make up half of its total revenue target of $4
billion by the end of 2015.
"This is our move into mobile commerce," said Paytm Chief
Executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma, adding the mobile app was
designed to connect small businesses and consumers.
Even though only about a quarter of the population can
access the Internet, India already has the world's third-largest
population of internet users, thanks to cheap smartphones. That
has driven a boom in e-commerce, in a country that had
previously shopped largely in informal stalls and bazaars.
Paytm, which has yet to turn a profit, will not charge
merchants commission on their sales, making money instead on
commissions levied when they transfer money earned out of the
site.
Paytm expects to have 100,000 merchants on its app by the
end of the year, up from about 33,000 today on their general web
platform. It expects to grow the number of stock-keeping units
-- essentially, units sold -- from 8.5 million today to 100
million by the end of the year.
