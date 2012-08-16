NEW DELHI Aug 16 India's state-run trading
company PEC Ltd has received 12 bids for its global wheat export
tender, with Australia's J.K. International emerging as the
highest bidder at $308 per tonne, a c ompany source said on
Thursday.
J.K. International offered 40,000 tonnes, while the
second-highest bidder -- Emmsons International Ltd based in New
Delhi -- offered 30,000 tonnes at $304.77 per tonne.
Bidders included the Indian arms of global trading companies
such as Glencore, Cargill and Toepfer, the source
added.
Last month, PEC issued an international tender to export
60,000 tonnes of milling wheat in September.
PEC Ltd had sold 70,000 tonnes of wheat at $296.68 per tonne
to the Singapore-based trading company Starcom which was the
highest bidder in its export tender that closed Aug. 3. It also
sold 20,000 tonnes to Toepfer at the same price even though it
had bid at a lower price.
PEC is one of the three state-run companies involved in the
sale of wheat stocks from government warehouses.