By Himank Sharma and Nigam Prusty
| MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Sept 4
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Sept 4
parliament approved changes aimed at luring foreign asset
managers to run retirement funds, a small victory in government
efforts to rescue the economy before elections next year.
Wednesday's vote will slightly loosen rules governing
foreign investment in pensions, and is a step towards creating a
viable private pension industry to cater to the growing middle
class in the world's second most populous nation.
"When the bill is passed, I expect that some more FDI will
come in," Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said after the debate,
referring to foreign direct investment.
The bill must now go to the upper house, where it is
expected to get final approval.
But foreign firms say the new law is unlikely to immediately
trigger the flood of investment the government is looking for to
kickstart Asia's third largest economy and help stem a sharp
depreciation in the rupee.
The bill links the ceiling on foreign investment in pensions
to a related law governing the insurance industry. A revised
insurance law in the works would raise the cap to 49 percent
from 26 percent in insurance, and therefore pensions, but it is
opposed by opposition parties and unlikely to be approved soon.
Even at 49 percent, some fund managers say India's current
economic crisis means new investors will be slow to step up.
"This is a welcome push for the industry as the bill has a
progressive approach, but increasing the FDI cap in the pension
sector might not immediately result in a large inflow of foreign
capital," said Anil Ghelani, chief investment officer at India's
DSP BlackRock Pension Fund Managers Pvt. Ltd, in which
U.S.-based BlackRock Inc is a minority partner.
HIGH-PROFILE EXITS
Foreign firms thronged to India when they were allowed to
invest in the insurance and mutual fund industries last decade,
but once in place they generally found it difficult to flourish.
In the last two years there have been high profile exits
such as ING and New York Life from insurance
and Fidelity Investments from the mutual fund industry.
The move for pension sector reform comes a decade after
India established an interim regulator to steer the industry. So
far, there has been little interest from private players, with
just eight asset managers, including Blackrock, operating
schemes managing about 300 billion rupees ($4.5 billion) in
private sector assets.
This compares with the combined 5 trillion rupees ($76
billion) managed by the state-owned provident fund and pension
fund and over 7.60 trillion rupees ($115 billion) managed by
Indian mutual funds.
The push for a more inclusive pension industry is part of
Indian financial planners' broader agenda to expand social
support and channel domestic savings into the capital markets.
Most of India's half a billion workers still have little or
no access to social security and stick to buying gold and real
estate instead.
The new law will regulate private asset managers who run
retirement funds under a New Pension Scheme (NPS), open to
pension contributions even from workers who do not have a stable
monthly income.
At present, almost all pension obligations in the country
are managed by the state-owned pension fund, which has been
criticised for providing measly inflation-adjusted returns and
catering for only a fraction of the workforce.