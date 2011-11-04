NEW DELHI Nov 4 India could partially roll back a 2.7 percent hike in gasoline prices, a source in the ruling Congress party said on Friday, as the move angered opposition and government allies at a time when inflation is hovering around double-digit.

Indian state-run fuel retailers raised gasoline prices on Thursday to cut the impact of high global oil prices on their bottomlines. {ID:nL4E7M40F1}

"The congress party is very concerned about the hike and calls upon the government to look into the matter. We hope and trust that the government will find ways and means to give relief to the common man," the source told reporters.

He said there would be a meeting on petrol prices when Prime Minister Manmohan Singh returned from a G20 summit.

"There may be a partial roll back," the source said. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)