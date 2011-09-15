Sept 15 State run Indian oil firms will raise petrol prices by 3.14 rupees a litre from Friday, local media said on Thursday, a move that will add pressure to stubbornly high inflation in Asia's third-largest economy.

The increase comes after a record 5 rupee hike in May.

The companies will raise their prices at midnight, the reports said.