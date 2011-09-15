MUMBAI, Sept 15 State run Indian oil firms Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp will raise petrol prices by 3.14 rupees a litre from Friday, an external agency spokesman for both firms said.

All state run firms will raise their prices at midnight, local media reported earlier on Thursday.

The increase comes after a record 5 rupee hike in May and will add pressure to stubbornly high inflation in Asia's third-largest economy. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)