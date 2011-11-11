NEW DELHI Nov 11 Indian state-run retailers may cut gasoline prices excluding local tax by at least 0.60 rupees a litre from Nov. 16 as softening Singapore prices have partially offset the impact of a declining rupee, an industry source said on Friday.

It would be the first decrease since June 2010 when the Congress-ledgovernment freed petrol prices. A series of hikes since then havedrawn criticism from political allies and stirred public outcry amid high inflation.

"If the rupee continues at current levels and if Singapore FOB (free on board) gasoline spot prices continue to average $115.80 a barrel, oil companies may reduce basic prices by at least 60 paise a litre," the source, who requested anonymity, told Reuters.

Last week state-run Indian oil retailers raised gasoline prices by 1.50 rupees a litre, which rose to 1.80 rupees a litre after adding local taxes in Delhi. It was the fourth increase in gasoline prices this year.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)