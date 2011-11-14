GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro slide as economic, political uncertainty hits
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
NEW DELHI Nov 14 India's Petronet LNG has signed a short-term deal with France's GDF Suez to buy 0.6 million tonnes or 9 cargoes of liquefied natural gas in 2012, the Indian company said in a statement on Monday.
GDF Suez holds a 10 percent stake in Petronet LNG, which operates a LNG regassification terminal at Dahej in western Gujarat state which is currently operating at over 10 million tonnes per year.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
* Concerns over fuel demand also weighing on crude (Adds China data, updates prices)
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.