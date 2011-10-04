NEW DELHI Oct 4 Indian gas importer Petronet
LNG Ltd could supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to
Sri Lanka from its Kochi terminal in southern India, its head of
finance said, as the island nation aims to convert all power
plants to gas use.
Sri Lanka depends on fuel oil imports for over half of its
power generation but it plans to convert all these units to LNG
by 2013, its energy minister Susil Premajayantha said last year.
Last week the island nation announced its first gas
discovery in a block, operated by Cairn India .
"Sri Lanka does not have an import facility and it does not
justify building a large-scale LNG terminal there. Petronet can
supply LNG to Sri Lanka in small ships to meet their
requirements from Kochi," Petronet's R. K. Garg told Reuters.
Petronet LNG is in talks with some Sri Lankan firms to
mainly meet requirements of gas for power firms from its Kochi
terminal, which will be completed by December 2012, he said.
"This is an island closer to India so we see this as an
opportunity other than supplying to our domestic market," he
said.
Sri Lanka aims to use LNG for 30 percent of power production
by 2020 from nil currently but does not have the infrastructure
yet to make this happen, energy experts say.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Asian demand growth through 2030:
link.reuters.com/huz22s
FACTBOX-India's gas demand elasticity
Graphic on Indian LNG imports:
link.reuters.com/wum69r
Asian demand growth through 2030:
link.reuters.com/huz22s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
India, which relies on imports for four-fifth of its oil
needs, is scouting for overseas gas deals to lock supplies for
its expanding LNG infrastructure and cushion against global
price fluctuations.
India's LNG import capacity will reach 47.5 million tonnes
per annum (mtpa) in 2015-16 from 13.5 mtpa now.
Petronet has a variety of deals LNG supplies for its India
terminals. The only supplier to Kochi so far would be from
Australia's Gorgon project with 1.5 million tonnes earmarked
from 2014.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Additional reporting by Mohammed
Shihar in Colombo; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)