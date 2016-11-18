* Sees government order allowing LNG as transport fuel
* In talks with companies to sell LNG at fuel stations
* To draw up detailed plan on LNG-fuelled vehicles by Jan
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Nov 18 India's top gas importer
Petronet LNG is betting on liquefied natural
gas-powered ships and vehicles to drive up demand for the
cleaner fuel, its managing director said, helping the world's
third most polluting nation to improve air quality.
Prabhat Singh told reporters he expected a shift to
LNG-driven vehicles to create "reasonable demand" for the fuel
in a country where many industries are not yet linked to the
pipe grid. India currently lags Asian rival China, where
thousands of trucks and buses already run on LNG.
"This is a big item and big market," Singh said, adding many
of the 200,000 trucks that on average join India's fleet a year
could run on LNG.
New Delhi wants to raise the use of gas in its energy mix to
15 percent in three to four years from 6.5 percent now to curb
emissions and cut its dependence on imported oil.
To meet that goal, it is expanding the gas distribution
network in cities linked to the grid and plans to run inland
barges and trains on LNG.
The government may issue an order in the coming week
allowing the use of LNG as a transport fuel, Singh said, adding
LNG stations were cheaper to build as the fuel is trucked in and
so doesn't require pipelines.
LNG is also denser than diesel and compressed natural gas,
meaning trucks and buses need smaller fuel tanks to go the same
distance.
India is increasing its capacity to import LNG to 50 million
tonnes a year (mtpa) by 2022 from 21.3 mtpa now.
Earlier this month, the country tested its first LNG-driven
bus.
Petronet is in talks with Tata Motors and Ashok
Leyland to introduce LNG-fuelled trucks and buses,
Singh said.
The company will unveil a detailed plan in January for
selling LNG across the country for vehicles, ships and trains,
he said, without elaborating.
It is also talking to fuel retailers - Indian Oil Corp
, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan
Petroleum Corp - to install LNG dispensers at their
retail stations.
It plans to build its own retail outlets too, Singh added.
The move will help Petronet to run its 5 mtpa LNG terminal
in southern Indian at full capacity. The plant is currently
operating about 6-7 percent capacity as pipelines linking major
clients are bogged down in legal disputes relating to land.
In April-September, the first half of this fiscal year,
India's local gas production declined 4.4 percent, while imports
rose 26.3 percent.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Mark Potter)