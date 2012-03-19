BRIEF-Kalleback Property Invest H2 rental income up at SEK 33.4 mln
* H2 rental income 33.4 million Swedish crowns ($3.7 million)
MUMBAI, March 19 Indian state-run Power Finance Corp is planning to raise up to 30 billion rupees ($597.79 million) via bonds before the end of fiscal 2011/12, a company source said on Monday.
($1 = 50.1850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 South Africa's rand was little changed in early trade on Friday after it hit an 18 month-high in the previous session.
* Rbs CEO says there will be further job losses as bank targets 2 billion stg cost cuts over next 4 years