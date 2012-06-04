BRIEF-Bank Audi Syria FY profit rises
* FY net profit 11.38 billion pounds versus 6.08 billion pounds year ago
MUMBAI, June 4 India's Power Finance Corporation may raise 25 billion rupees ($447.31 million) via perpetual bonds for capital adequacy purposes, a senior company source said on Monday.
The fund raising through perpetual bonds will be done in tranches and the first tranche may hit earliest in July, said the source, who did not wish to be named. ($1 = 55.8900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)
* FY net profit 11.38 billion pounds versus 6.08 billion pounds year ago
* Total issue volume is approx. 229 thousand euros ($243,976.60)
BERLIN, Feb 13 The European Central Bank never tries to manipulate the euro exchange rate for trade or competitive policy reasons, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview published on Monday, echoing other politicians rejection of U.S. claims.