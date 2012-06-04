MUMBAI, June 4 India's Power Finance Corporation may raise 25 billion rupees ($447.31 million) via perpetual bonds for capital adequacy purposes, a senior company source said on Monday.

The fund raising through perpetual bonds will be done in tranches and the first tranche may hit earliest in July, said the source, who did not wish to be named. ($1 = 55.8900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)