Russia finmin will offer OFZ bonds for households in April
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
MUMBAI, Feb 9 India's state-run Power Finance Corp plans to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($30.5 million) via a private placement of bonds, two sources with knowledge of the deal said.
The company plans to issue five-year bonds at a coupon of 9.33 percent, the sources said on Thursday.
The issue will open on Thursday and is scheduled to close on Friday. ($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on four Thai subsidiaries of south-east Asian financial institutions as follows: - United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited's (UOBT) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'A-' and National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable. - CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited's (CIMBT) National Long-Te
