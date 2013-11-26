BRIEF-John Wiley & Sons qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.82
* John Wiley & Sons Inc- reaffirming full-year outlook of mid-single digit decline in adjusted EPS but revising revenue guidance from flat to a low-single digit
MUMBAI Nov 26 India's Power Finance Corp invited bids on Thursday to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($24.01 million) through private placement of two year bonds, a termsheet obtained by Reuters on Tuesday showed.
The issue is scheduled to open and close on Dec. 5 and is rated AAA by CRISIL, ICRA and CARE, as per the document.
($1 = 62.4650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* John Wiley & Sons Inc- reaffirming full-year outlook of mid-single digit decline in adjusted EPS but revising revenue guidance from flat to a low-single digit
GENEVA, March 7 Ford's European credit arm FCE said on Tuesday it was considering applying for a German banking licence alongside its current British one, because the future of passporting is uncertain after Britain leaves the European Union.
DUBLIN, March 7 Ireland's finance ministry is looking at potentially including a retail offer in a planned initial public offering of state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB) that could be launched by May, it said on Tuesday.