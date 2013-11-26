MUMBAI Nov 26 India's Power Finance Corp invited bids on Thursday to raise at least 1.5 billion rupees ($24.01 million) through private placement of two year bonds, a termsheet obtained by Reuters on Tuesday showed.

The issue is scheduled to open and close on Dec. 5 and is rated AAA by CRISIL, ICRA and CARE, as per the document.

($1 = 62.4650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)