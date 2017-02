Jan 28 Pfizer Ltd, the Indian unit of world's top drugmaker Pfizer Inc, on Saturday reported a net profit of 482.8 million rupees ($9.8 million) on net sales of 2.5 billion rupees.

Comparable year-ago figures were not available as the drug maker had earlier changed its accounting year to March 31 from Nov. 30, it said in a statement.

