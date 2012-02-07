BRIEF-RTI Surgical Q4 revenue $71.3 million
* RTI Surgical announces 2016 fourth quarter, full year results; initiates actions to improve execution and return to profitable growth
Feb 7 India's Pfizer Ltd. said its board has approved the sale of its animal healthcare business to its fully-owned unit for 4.4 billion rupees ($89.7 million).
The unit will pay the amount either in cash or by issue of shares to the parent firm Pfizer Ltd., the drugmaker said on Tuesday.
Pfizer Ltd is the Indian unit of the world's largest drugmaker Pfizer Inc..
($1 = 49.06 rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* RTI Surgical announces 2016 fourth quarter, full year results; initiates actions to improve execution and return to profitable growth
* Green Dot Corp - on Feb 17 Mark Shifke notified co of intention to step down as CFO of co once his successor is appointed - SEC filing
* Luxor Industrial Corp - John Taylor and Blair Nutting have resigned as directors of company